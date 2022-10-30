T20 World Cup 2022: Extremely weird! Sean Williams after Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe no-ball drama

Brisbane, Oct. 30: The ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup has churned out some stunning upsets and some 'weird' anecdotes.

Bangladesh's match against Zimbabwe will be remembered for a very unusual decision. In an unprecedented incident, both teams were called back from the dugout after the umpires ruled the game's final delivery as a no ball. Zimbabwe needed five off the final ball to win, but Blessing Muzarabani was stumped by Nurul Hasan. The players broke into celebrations and walked back to the dugout after shaking hands. But the TV umpires declared the final ball as a no-ball, making the stumping invalid.

The players were called back for the final delivery, but Muzarabani couldn't capitalise on the rare opportunity, failing to connect as Mosaddek Hossain held onto his nerves to bowl the final delivery. Both Bangladesh players and fans breathed a sigh of relief. Talking about the incident, Zimbabwe batter Sean Williams described the last-ball drama as "extremely weird".

"It was extremely weird. Obviously I've never experienced something like that in a cricket match before, but again, it just goes to show in a T20 game, there's always a little bit of hope; anything can happen," Williams said after the narrow loss.

Umpires ruled the final ball as a no-ball after finding Nurul to be guilty of collecting the ball fractionally in front of the stumps, making the stumping invalid.

"The first time I realised that there was a no-ball was actually when we were walking out to shake the umpire's hands, and they told us to stop and the replay came on the big screen, and then we all noticed that it was a no-ball. Very interesting times that," said Williams.

The veteran batter revived Zimbabwe's tricky 151-run chase after they lost three wickets inside the powerplay and remained at the crease till the penultimate over. Hasan's stumping appeared clean to the naked eye but upon checking with the TV umpire Chris Gaffaney, it was found that the Tigers wicketkeeper had grabbed the ball and whipped off the bails before it could pass the stumps.