T20 World Cup 2022 Final: ENG vs PAK; Pakistans batting depth is the key, says Tom Moody

Bengaluru, November 13: Thirty years after Imran Khan lifted the Waterford crystal trophy in the 50-over World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) current skipper Babar Azam has a chance to emulate it and former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody feels the Men in Green's batting depth will be the key in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final.

Pakistan, under Azam, takes on the Jos Buttler-England in the final at the MCG on Sunday (November 13) with plenty of fireworks in store.

With Pakistan coming from the depths of despair after suffering losses to India and Zimbabwe and with England having a poor start with a loss to Ireland in the group stages, both teams have shown some real character and mettle to overcome the odds and reach the summit clash.

Both teams showcased some really good performances in their semifinal bouts, and the stage is set for what is going to be a great final at the MCG.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports (official broadcaster) show Game Plan, Moody spoke on Pakistan having the opportunity to make an impact by winning the T20 World Cup in Australia.

"That's the beauty of history and the legacy of that team that Imran Khan has left for Pakistan. So, that's really a chance for Babar and his team to leave their own footprint. It's a different format as well than the 50-overs World Cup, so it's time to get a 20-20 World Cup. It's a chance for them to tread new ground and leave their own legacy and footprint in Australia."

Moody also spoke on the Pakistani batting depth and how critical it will be in the finals of the World Cup.

"The interesting thing about Pakistan is that the impact that (Mohammad) Harris has brought and the free spirit he's brought to the team as a batting unit has been quite remarkable for a young player. He's gone out there, from the get go, and taken the game on and if anything, the rest of the team has taken strength from that freedom that he has shown."