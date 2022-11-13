T20 World Cup 2022 Final: What happens if Pakistan vs England title clash in Melbourne is washed out?

Melbourne, November 13: With rain predicted for the next few days in Melbourne, the question is "what happens if the T20 World Cup 2022 final Pakistan vs England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is washed out?"

Pakistan and England have been scheduled to clash in the final on Sunday (November 13) in Melbourne, which has seen many games in the tournament being truncated or washed out.

ICC had announced a reserve day in case the final clash is impacted by rain or weather, meaning the match will resume or be played on Monday (November 14).

The forecast for both the days (November 13 and November 14) does not look promising. However, the ICC have further displayed their commitment to ensuring a result is achieved in the Final on Sunday only by being able to add an hour extension to the permitted playing time.

There is a total of 90 minutes now available should any play be lost. The ability to finish the match on Monday's reserve day (November 14) is still available to the event organisers, but every effort will be made for the match to be completed on Sunday (November 13).

If the match is to be completed on the reserve day, then the match will resume at the point where the last ball was played, but this will only be utilised if the match cannot be completed on Sunday (November 13).

As per the minimum overs required to constitute a result in the knock out round, each side should bowl at least 10 overs as opposed to the minimum five in the earlier stages.

In case rain plays spoilsport by not allowing a side to complete the minimum required 10 overs across the two days (Sunday, November 13 and Monday, November 14), there will be joint winners of the T20 World Cup.

According to reports, Pakistan and England will share the winner's purse if the final is abandoned and no result is possible.