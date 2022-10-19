T20 World Cup 2022: Five emerging batters to watch out for: Check out Ross Taylors choice

Bengaluru, October 19: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 round is on Down Under and the excitement will reach as crescendo as the Super 12 stage will commence in the weekend.

The stage is set for the most intense cricket battle of the year in which 16 top cricket teams of the world are vying for top honours.

For Ross Taylor, the former New Zealand captain, it will be the first World Cup since his retirement.

Though the Kiwi batter is missing all the action on the field, it did not deter him from picking his five emerging batters at the ongoing marquee event of the ICC, with Suryakumar Yadav being the only Indian in the list.

"This is the first ICC Men's T20 World Cup to have taken place since I retired from international cricket earlier this year, so I'm preparing for a different experience watching from the other side of the rope," Taylor told ICC Media.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the action get underway and particularly excited by some of the young batters on display. There're several who I think could be set for a breakthrough tournament and with that in mind, here are five players to keep a close eye on over the next month.

Tim David (Australia)

Tim David has had a different transition into international cricket, starting out with Singapore before going on to shine in the IPL and other competitions around the world.

He has had some useful cameos in his brief appearances for Australia so far and he obviously has a lot of power. He seems to be able to hit boundaries with ease.

Harry Brook (England)

I was in India recently playing a legends series and caught a bit of England's T20 series against Pakistan. Harry Brook got 80-odd [81 not out] in one of the games and really caught the eye.

I first saw him in 2018, when I was playing for Nottinghamshire against Brook's Yorkshire in English domestic cricket, and he looked like a good player back then. He has since gone on to play Test cricket and looks like he has a big career ahead of him.

Finn Allen (New Zealand)

I have to mention New Zealand and it looks like Finn Allen will open the batting, so he will be relied upon to get the team off to a fast start.

Devon Conway and Kane Williamson are more conservative in the way they go about it, so they will be looking to Allen to get that strike rate up and lay the foundations for those guys.

Haider Ali (Pakistan)

Haider Ali is a player who really has something about him. Pakistan move him up and down the order but wherever he bats, he is capable of hitting the ground running.

There will always be a lot of runs scored by Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and they often face a lot of the balls in an innings, so they will need guys like Haider to play cameos down the order. He has been a big part of Pakistan's series win over New Zealand recently, striking at over 200 in the third match of the series.

Suryakumar Yadav (India)

I know from experience that four is not an easy place to bat in T20 cricket and that's especially true for Suryakumar Yadav, who is coming in after KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Some would find that an intimidating place to be but he has really taken to it. He can pick out unorthodox areas and he's fearless.