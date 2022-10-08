T20 World Cup 2022: Full List Of Injured Players, Ruled Out Players, Replacements

Melbourne, October 8: The T20 World Cup 2022 has closed in on us rapidly and the teams are ready to give Australia a stiff challenge for title in their own backyard.

But as in the run-up to any such mega event, teams are also batting with injuries to some of their key players.

Here’s the list of injured players, ruled out players and replacements so far. October 15 is the cut off date to replace an injured player without ICC permission, and post that date it will require the nod from the tournament technical committee.

List of injured players, replacements

1. India: Jasprit Bumrah (ruled out with back injury): No replacement yet

Ravindra Jadeja (ruled out with knee injury): Axar Patel.

Deepak Chahar (Back strain): Chahar is a standby player and is currently at NCA.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

2. Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (knee ligament injury): The pacer is recovering. Afridi is in the squad but subject to fitness.

Naseem Shah (Covid-19 positive, Pneumonia): Naseem missed 6 T20Is against England but has reportedly recovered.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir. Standby Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

3. England: Jos Butter (Calf injury): Buttler suffered the injury while playing in The Hundred. He missed the whole of the T20I series against Pakistan but could soon be seen in action against Australia.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.