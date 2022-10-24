T20 World Cup 2022: Great timing, tweets Ayushmann Khurrana as pilot delays flight to see India-Pakistan match

Bengaluru, October 24: Such is the frenzy over the India vs Pakistan cricket matches, especially in World Cups, that even a pilot delays the flight take off to watch the intense drama unfold on the pitch!

India beat Pakistan in a high-voltage ICC T20 World Cup 2022 opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in a nail-biting last-ball thriller on Sunday (October 24).

The last two overs of the match was so exciting that a pilot deliberately delayed Mumbai-Chandigarh flight to watch it, tweeted Bollywood star actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

31 runs were needed off the last two overs and thanks to Virat Kohli's brilliance, the equation to a very gettable 16 off the final over.

India pulled off a famous win in the last ball of the game.

Ayushmann took to Twitter and informed his fans that he watched the last two overs of India's inning inside the Mumbai-Chandigarh flight.

He revealed that the passengers on the flight were glued to their cell phones, and did not realise that the cricket fanatic pilot delayed their flight deliberately by five minutes to watch the last-over drama unfolding at MCG.