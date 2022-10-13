T20 World Cup 2022, Group A Preview: Sri Lanka, UAE, Netherlands, Namibia eye Super 12 berth

Geelong, October 12: The Group A is certain to make for an intriguing viewing in the first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) battle it out to qualify for the Super 12.

The teams will play each other once in a round-robin format from October 16-20, with the top two advancing into the next stage.

By virtue of their world ranking, Sri Lanka are favourites to progress but face a tricky first test in the form of Namibia, who progressed to the Super 12 stage in their first-ever ICC T20 World Cup 12 months ago.

UAE’s return to the competition comes against Netherlands, who are desperate to make up for a disappointing campaign last time.

All six fixtures will take place at Kardinia Park in Geelong, with the winners joining reigning champions and hosts Australia, as well as Afghanistan, England, New Zealand and the Group B runners-up in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage.

The team who finishes second will enter Group 2 and face Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa and the Group A runners-up.

Here's detailed Group A preview ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

1. Namibia (second appearance)

Namibia are fast establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with on the world stage.

They were firm underdogs in their Round 1 group at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 but comfortable victories over Netherlands and Ireland ensured their progression to the latter stages.

Since then, they have claimed their first-ever series win over a Full-Member nation, beating Zimbabwe (3-2) in a five-match T20I series in May.

Captain Gerhard Erasmus was the star of the show in the win that secured qualification over Ireland, notching an unbeaten half-century before David Wiese hit the winning runs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Lohan Louwrens is one new addition to keep an eye on this time around. He has captained his country at the under-19s level previously and has already made a mark for the Eagles at the senior level, scoring 111 runs in a seven-wicket win against Hong Kong in June.

Another new face already has a World Cup qualifying hat-trick to his name – Tangeni Lungameni was the scourge of the Mozambique top order during a qualifier for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and now gets his chance at the marquee tournament.

Though Sri Lanka will be a daunting first test, Namibia will hope that they get the better of the Netherlands in their second fixture, as they did last year, which could well set up a second consecutive Super 12 appearance.

2. Sri Lanka (eighth appearance)

Ever-presents at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka are going to have to do it the hard way if they want to become champions for the second time.

The Lions reached the final on three occasions between 2009 and 2014 and struck gold at the third time of asking thanks to a typically assured innings from Kumar Sangakkara.

But two consecutive eighth-place finishes – their lowest in the history of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – means expectations have been tempered ahead of their next campaign.