T20 World Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya lone Indian in Gilchrists list of top 5 T20 players

Sydney, October 3: With less than two weeks to the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the legendary Australian player Adam Gilchrist has selected India all-rounder Hardik Pandya in his list of top T20I players in the world today.

Gilchrist had a remarkable white-ball career for Australia, winning three Cricket World Cups. He revolutionised the game with his work with both the bat and wicket-keeping gloves.

With a strike rate above 140 in the T20 game, Gilchrist demonstrated his abilities in the format's early days.

The Australian legend has overseen a wealth of T20 cricket and named Australia opener David Warner top of the list of players from five different countries in his quintet.

“David Warner at the top of the order. I think just his attacking attitude, the way he kick-starts innings at the top, and the confidence he'll have from the previous T20 World Cup,” ICC.com quoted Gilchrist as saying.

Putting Pakistan skipper Babar Azam at the number second position, Gilchrist said, “His versatility across all formats, but also when it's getting down to T20 cricket, just across all conditions, I think he can play all conditions really well.”

The Australian great put India's star Hardik Pandya at the number three and described the all-rounder as an “awesome figure.”

Pandya has enjoyed a wonderful run in T20Is thanks to some standout performances with both the bat and the ball this year.

Over the past few months, he has received high appreciation from numerous former players.

“Pandya is just an awesome figure straight across the board. His ability to bat, bowl, field and entertain, he's definitely in there,” Gilchrist said.

Gilchrist named Afghanistan's Rashid Khan fourth on the list and said, “He's just got to be there in any T20 team, doesn't he? Cricketer of the year in this format across the world. Over the last decade, Rashid Khan is in there.”

Putting England skipper Jos Buttler at the fifth position, the Australian great said, “It's a bit batting heavy I know, but Jos Buttler for me. He is just dynamic, with his power and his courage to take it on. Simply a stroke of brilliance from him and its game over.”