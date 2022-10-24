T20 World Cup 2022: Pandya turns emotional while describing Kohli knock

Bengaluru, October 24: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya became very emotional while descibing Virat Kohli's match-winning knock against Pakistan and believes only the former India captain could have come up with those two game-changing sixes off a fast bowler Haris Rauf in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 opener at Melbourne.

With 28 needed off eight balls, India had a tough task at hand, but Kohli hit two majestic strokes that will be part of cricket lore.

One was a straight-bat six over the bowler's head and the next was a flick over fine-leg under extreme pressure.

That brought down the equation to a very gettable 16 off the final over. India pulled off a famous win in the last ball of the game.

Hardik, who was watching Kohli's mastery from the other end, looked backed at those special sixes. "I've hit a lot of sixes but those are special, special, and really special in my heart now because of what (it) meant for both of us. I've played cricket, so much cricket, but I don't think anyone could've played those two shots except Kohli," Hardik told the BCCI website.

"The best part about what I loved about him (doing that) is we struggled, bro. Why it was so special was we struggled together. This would've been not this special if we had just cruised through.

"You would've played exceptional shots, I would've been (in the flow)... This was special."

The star all-rounder also played a crucial role with bat and ball to bring back India from the dead.

Hardik spoke about his mindset when he walked into the middle. "I sensed a lot of pressure in the group. With all due respect, a lot of people in big games (feel pressure) and (know) how important it is.

"We all have worked very hard as a collective, and people are happy for each other.