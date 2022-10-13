T20 World Cup 2022: Hobart Bellerive Oval Pitch Report, Capacity, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

Hobart, October 13: Bellerive Oval offers a seriously stunning view among the Australian grounds, known for their visual appeal. The venue, also known as Bloodstone Arena for marketing purposes, will host the Group B Qualifiers of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

It may be a pity that the venue will not host many marquee matches apart from one involving South Africa but we might still see some good moments here.

So, check out the T20I stats, records, history, weather pattern, pitch report etc of the Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Tasmania.