T20 World Cup 2022: Hobart Bellerive Oval Pitch Report, Capacity, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats
Hobart, October 13: Bellerive Oval offers a seriously stunning view among the Australian grounds, known for their visual appeal. The venue, also known as Bloodstone Arena for marketing purposes, will host the Group B Qualifiers of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
It may be a pity that the venue will not host many marquee matches apart from one involving South Africa but we might still see some good moments here.
So, check out the T20I stats, records, history, weather pattern, pitch report etc of the Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Tasmania.
So far, three T20I have been played at the Blundstone Arena and Australia won all those matches against West Indies and England. Australia is 3-0 at this venue.
Highest total: 213 for 4 by Australia
Lowest total: 141 for 8 by West Indies
Most runs: Glenn Maxwell: 123
Highest score: Glenn Maxwell: 103
Most 6s: Ravi Bopara: 7
Most wickets: NC Nile / G Maxwell: 4
Best bowling: NC Nile: 4/31
Highest partnership: C White / A Finch: 106
The Hobart Stadium pitch is quite smooth to bat on and many times we have seen some high scoring matches at this venue. The Bellerive Oval is also a venue where teams like to chase as the pitch often progressively get better and settled as the match wears on. Virat Kohli’s breathtaking 133 against Sri Lanka in a ODI match here in 2012 is still fresh in people’s mind. The knock was played while India chased a 300+ target in 40 overs successfully.
Hobart, Tasmaniam has always offered a mild weather with temperature often hanging around a cool mid 20s. The place is also quite popular among travellers who are visiting Australia. The T20 World Cup 2022 qualifiers here too should not have any major interruptions other than some weather delays in the coming week. So, brace for a strong beginning to the event.
Established: 1914
Capacity: 20000
Host Association: Tasmania
T20 Average score: 182
Boundary dimension: 81m x 63m (all sides)