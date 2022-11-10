T20 World Cup 2022: India does not deserve to meet us in MCG: Shoaib Akhtar after INDs crushing loss to ENG

Adelaide, Nov. 10: India, who had enjoyed a good run in the Super 12s, crashed out of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on a dismal note. In a completely one-sided affair, England handed the Men in Blue a crushing 10-wicket defeat in the second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

England not only denied India a shot at the title, but also denied the cricketing world the pleasure of an India-Pakistan final. The Men in Blue were completely outplayed in the semis and talking about India's performance, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar did not mince his words.

Posting on his YouTube channel, following India's crushing loss, the former Pakistan cricketer said India did not deserve to play in the final after their lackluster show in the semifinal. Akhtar went on to add that India's show raises bigger questions and also questioned the team management's decision to leave out Yuzvendra Chahal.

"Very disappointing performance by India. India does not deserve to meet us in MCG or take a flight to come to Melbourne. Their cricket was exposed today. They reached the semifinals, but it's not a big deal to qualify for the semis, playing against just four teams, including the likes of Zimbabwe and Netherlands. It's not a big deal. India is at their lowest right now. When it comes to ICC events, India need to look at their captaincy, the management need to take a decision," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

The 47-year-old further added that India lacked the aggression in their semifinal match and just gave up after a while. "The selection in bowling was confusing, including the decision to pick Shami. India should have shown at least some aggression. After five six overs they just gave up, their should have been some aggression, some intensity, which they didn't have at all. They just gave up and went wicketless," added the former Pak cricketer.

An embarrasing loss for India: Akhtar

Akhtar went on to add, that with India's current bowling line-up, India doesn't deserve to play in the final. "Very disappointing performance and they don't deserve to go to the finals with this bowling line-up. When you can't play better in the powerplay, you don't have depth in spinners. If Adil Rashid can play, then why not Chahal? India has Chahal but they don't play him, Ashwin has no future, DK has been left out. Don't understand what India's future plan is," stated Akhtar.

The former Pakistan cricketer went on to add that Hardik Pandya could take over the captaincy role on a permanent basis. "If he can maintain his fitness, Hardik Pandya can become the captain at a permanent level. There's a lot to think about in Indian cricket. Their bowling line-up has to be as ruthless as their batting line-up, only then will they be successful at the ICC events, otherwise it's tough.

"It's an embarrassing loss for India. Hope they can learn from it and they can come out strong. Am sure they will work on it and become a ruthless unit, but if they don't they will keep losing like this. They have to address the problem they have at hand," signed off Akhtar.