T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Bangladesh: We havent come here to win the WC, India have: Shakib al Hasan

Adelaide, Nov 1: Both India and Bangladesh are on four points each ahead of their Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide. But Bangladesh skipper had no trouble admitting that a win over India would be considered a big upset.

Speaking on the eve of their match against India, the Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan said that they weren't title contenders and if they did win against India, it would be considered a big upset.

Heading into their fourth Super 12 match, both sides have two wins a one loss each under their belt. India is placed above at second place on the points table on the back of a better net runrate.

"We haven't come here to win the World Cup, but India have. If we win tomorrow, it will be an upset victory. India are favourites tomorrow," Shakib said on the eve of the match in Adelaide.

Meanwhile, talking about the conditions, the Bangla skipper added that the cold conditions would be tough, but the key as always is adaptability.

"It is a little difficult. Hobart was very cold and here it's cold. It is difficult to adjust to this cold, but most players have at some point played here. You can't change the weather, but we have to manage it," he said.

Advertisement

Talking about the Indian batting line-up, the all-rounder did admit that Suryakumar Yadav had been India's No. 1 batter in T20Is over the past year, but he also added that the Indian line-up is phenomenal, and the bowlers will need to concentrate on each and every batter. "If you aren't good, you won't be playing World Cup for India. It is a phenomenal batting order," he said.

Before signing off the skipper added that the team has done their homework and have their plans in place, whether they work or not is not in their hands.

"We will have our plans in place, but not necessarily, those solutions will work. All eleven players are capable, and we have to do with resources that we have," signed off the Bangladesh skipper.

Ahead of their Super 12 game, Bangladesh have lost 10 T20Is against neigbours India.

While Rohit Sharma-led India will head into the match on the back of a loss to South Africa, Bangladesh will head into the game on the back of a narrow win over Zimbabwe.

The India vs Bangladesh match will get underway at the Adelaide Oval at 1:30pm IST.