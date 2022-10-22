T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan: Check out Tom Moodys choice of India pacers

Bengaluru, October 22: With the stage set for the India-Pakistan marquee game at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, speculations about who will line-up for Team India and what the outcome of the match is going to be seem to be the major talk-points.

Team India arrived Australia a couple of weeks ago to assess the conditions ahead of the Super 12 stages of the tournament.

With different weather, pitch conditions and dynamics to stadiums compared to the ones in India, both teams will have to get their tactics spot on at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Special Page

With over 100,000 fans rooting for both teams at the MCG, the campaign opener will be a showdown for the ages.

Speaking exclusively on the official broadcast channels Star Sports on their show Game Plan, former Australia cricketer Tom Moody spoke on the match-up between India and Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Down Under.

"I think it's an intriguing contest, because to me, India are a batting strong side while Pakistan, I think, are a bowling strong side. So, for me it's a real contest as to how well India bat against a very strong new ball attack. If they get through that, I see India controlling the game.

But that's where they need to manage - in the first six overs. Now, we know its T20, we know its Power Play, we also know that if we want to get off to a flyer, we've to manage that carefully. So, I'm not saying you need to be conservative, you need to be watchful."

Moody, who is the current Director of Cricket at Sri Lanka Cricket also spoke about how both teams will have to be tactfully aware of playing at the MCG.

"I think there's one thing you need to take into consideration of the pitch. The pitch at The Gabba is a bouncy one. Is it going to be the same at the MCG? I wouldn't take it for granted that it would be the same as The Gabba. Another thing to take into consideration is the big boundaries.