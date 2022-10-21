T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland storm into Super 12s round; West Indies knocked out after second defeat

Bengaluru, October 21: Two-time champions West Indies have been knocked out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after Ireland handed them a crushing nine-wicket defeat in their last Group B encounter at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart, Australia on Friday (October 21).

The win took Ireland to the round-of- Super 12s where they will be joined by the winner of the second match of the day at the same venue between Zimbabwe and Scotland.

The loss to Ireland was the second for Windies in the tournament after they were shocked by Scotland in the first match.

Though the Caribbeans rallied quickly to beat Zimbabwe in their second match, the loss to Irealnd brought their campaign to an early end at the ICC marquee event currently being held Down Under.

Taking first use of the wicket after winning the toss, West Indies crawled to 146 for five with the returning Brandon King top scoring with an unbeaten 62 off 48 balls.

In reply, Paul Stirling anchored the Ireland run chase with an 66 off 48 balls as they romped home with 15 balls to spare.

Earlier West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and decided to bat first with King returning in place of Sharmarh Brooks, while Ireland were fielding an unchanged XI.

Disciplined bowling by the Irishmen saw them restrict the Caribbean side to 146, with Gareth Delany being the pick of the bowlers -- taking a career-best figures of three for -16.

In reply, seasoned campaigner Stirling, who opened the innings was in full flow as they won with 2-3 overs to spare.

"Incredible day for us, to get over the line in the fashion we did was amazing. Nathan Hauritz came up with the plan to keep it simple and be defensive, knowing they would come hard. Personally it's a dream come true, delighted. Campher's knock the other day gave us a chance and now we're through. Look forward to the next few weeks," said Delany, who was adjudged the Player of The Match.