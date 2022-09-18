T20 World Cup 2022 Jersey: Kits of all teams for the show-piece event in Australia

Reigning champions Australia will look to defend their title when they host 15 other teams in the T20 World Cup 2022, starting with round 1 on October 16 followed by the Super 12 stage on October 22.

The T20 World Cup 2022 will start with round 1, where eight teams will battle for four spots in the Super 12 stage. The final of the tournament will take place on November 13.

Before the show-piece event starts in October, teams have named their jerseys as well as revealed their jerseys or kits for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Every team sports a unique kit for the event.

While England and Australia have revealed their kits, India will be soon unveiling their jersey for the tournament. The other teams also will be revealing their kits in the lead up to the world cup to keep the hype for the cup alive.

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Namibia, Scotland, Bangladesh, Netherlands, UAE and Afghanistan are yet to reveal or tease their kits. Most teams, however, could still use the kits which they already use as well.

Here is a look at the T20 World Cup 2022 Jersey of teams so far: