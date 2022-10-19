T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav hold the key to Indias fortunes, says Sanjay Bangar

Bengaluru, October 19: Former India all-rounder believes, the form of opener KL Rahul and middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav, who impressed in the warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand will hold the key to India's fortunes in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

"The performances from Rahul have been brilliant recently. He has scored back-to-back fifties in this tour and the best part of it all is the fluency we have got to see from him," Bangar said while speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Follow the Blues.

India begin their ICC T20 World Cup campaign with the marquee clash against Pakistan on Sunday (October 23) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Bangar hopes Rahul carries his form from the warm-up games to the big stage.

"In the way he has timed the ball as well, when he is hitting the ball, it's clearing the boundary easily. And the team needs someone who can hit the ball like he does, because that's the way the Indian Team has planned to maximize the first six overs. So, for him to perform like this, with this kind of form, is very beneficial for Team India," Bangar added.