T20 World Cup 2022: Lance Klusener steps down from Zimbabwe batting coach role

Harare, October 8: Lance Klusener has resigned from his post as the Zimbabwe batting coach with immediate effect.

The former South African all-rounder has stepped down from his post after reaching a mutual agreement with Zimbabwe Cricket.

His resignation will come as a big blow to Zimbabwe, as they step up their practices for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, starting October 16.

Klusener's decision was affected by his desire to pursue other professional commitments around the globe.

A statement released by Zimbabwe Cricket read, “Lance Klusener is leaving his role as Zimbabwe senior men's Batting Coach with immediate effect after he reached a mutual agreement with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC).

According to his agent, the decision follows Klusener's desire to pursue professional engagements around the globe which will impact his full-time availability for the national team's programmes.”

Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni also commented on Klusener's departure, stating, “We are grateful to Lance for everything he has contributed during his time with us, including helping us to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 which gets underway in Australia in a few days

“Unfortunately, due to his pressing commitments elsewhere, he could not continue with us on a full-time basis and we agreed it was in the best interests of both parties to terminate his contract. We wish him the best as he pursues new endeavours,” he concluded.

Klusener rejoined the team as the batting coach in March this year, having previously served in the role between 2016 and 2018.

Zimbabwe have clubbed alongside Ireland, West Indies and Scotland in Group B of the First Round. They will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on October 17.