T20 World Cup 2022: List of players approaching milestones heading into show-piece event in Australia

Bengaluru, October 14: The T20 World Cup 2022 Down Under is set to get rolling on Sunday (October 16) with a round 1 group stage double-header at the Kardinia Park in Geelong.

The round 1 will see eight teams divided into two groups of four with each team facing the remaining three teams of their respective groups in single round-robin matches. The winner and runner up of the two groups will then progress to the Super 12 stage.

The Super 12 will then see 12 teams divided into two groups of six with each team facing the remaining five teams of their respective groups in single round-robin matches. The two toppers from each group will then progress to the semifinals.

While the round 1 group stage starts on October 16 and concludes on October 21, the Super 12 stage will start on October 22 and conclude on November 6. The semifinals will take place on November 9 and November 10, while the final will take place on November 13.

With 45 matches set to be played and 16 teams in action, there is opportunity for many players to reach milestones in the shortest format on the international stage as well as overall T20s.

India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as well as Australia's David Warner will have a chance to eclipse a T20 World Cup milestone currently held by former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene.

Rohit and Kohli will also be in the race for top-scorer spot in T20 internationals along with New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who makes his seventh T20 World Cup appearance.

Rohit is the only player to have played in all editions of the T20 World from 2007 to 2021. The Indian skipper and New Zealand stalwart will also battle for most sixes in T20Is.

Here is a look at the players closing in on milestones in T20 World Cups, T20Is and overall T20s heading into the show-piece event in Australia: