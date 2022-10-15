T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates, Highlights, Toss, Score, News: Stage set for marquee event

The stage is set for the T20 World Cup to unfold in Australia and in the opener of the mega tournament, Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka will take on Namibia in the first group stage match on Sunday. The showpiece event will see 16 teams vying for the top prize.

While the group stage matches of the marquee event will be held from Sunday (Oct 16) to Friday (Oct 21), the Super 12 stage will get underway on Saturday (Oct. 22). In the opener of the Super 12 stage, reigning champions and hosts Australia will take on New Zealand in a blockbuster clash. The tournament will get underway with round 1 group stage double-headers at the Kardinia Park in Geelong.

Meanwhile, India will once again begin their campaign with a mouthwatering clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (Oct. 23). After crashing out in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma-led India will look to make amends and get off their tournament off to a winning start.

In round 1 group stage, eight teams divided into two groups will play in single round-robin matches. The group winner and runner up will progress to the Super 12 stage. The Super 12 stage, which will get underway on Oct. 22, will conclude on Nov. 6. The semifinals of the marquee event will be held on Nov. 9 and 10, while the final will be held on Nov. 13.

Here, mykhel brings you the live updates of T20 World Cup 2022: