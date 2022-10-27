T20 World Cup 2022: Matthew Wade tests Covid 19 positive ahead of crucial England match

Melbourne, October 27: Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the second member of the squad after spinner Adam Zampa to catch the virus during their ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

As per cricket.com.au, Wade's symptoms are mild and he is expected to feature in his side's crucial match against arch-rivals England on Friday (October 28), at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), unless his condition deteriorates.

A team spokesperson confirmed that the 34-year-old, the second wicketkeeper in the team after Josh Inglis, who was ruled out due to injury, is positive for the virus.

Inglis was also replaced by all-rounder Cameron Green.

During the nets session on Thursday (October 27), it was all-rounder Glenn Maxwell who put on the keeping gloves and did drills with assistant coach Andre Borovec, a former first-grade keeper himself.

Captain Aaron Finch previously stated that David Warner would likely fill Wade's shoes in his absence. Finch has also played the role of fill-in wicketkeeper during the Big Bash League.

But the hosts are confident that Wade will play. But their concern is that the virus does not spread any further. World Cup rules this time permit COVID-19-positive players to continue playing.

But Wade will have to travel to the ground separately and would not be able to use the team's changing room before and during the match.

Zampa has made a return after multiple negative tests and started bowling in nets, a strong indication that he will play against England.

The upcoming match between the arch-rivals is crucial for both teams as they are in third and fifth positions, respectively, with two points after losing to New Zealand and Ireland, respectively.

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zappa.