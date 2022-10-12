T20 World Cup 2022: Melbourne Cricket Ground Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats
Melbourne, October 12: The T20 World Cup 2022 is right upon us as Australia is set to host the big cricketing event and the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground will be a big part of the extravaganza.
The MCG will host a few marquee clash like India vs Pakistan and of course the T20 World Cup 2022 final as well.
So, here we are looking at some T20I stats at MCG, pitch report and Melbourne weather ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.
15 T20Is were played in Melbourne, and hosts Australia have won 9 of them while losing 5. One match ended in no result. India have played 4 T20Is at MCG winning 2 and losing 1 of them. One match was abandoned. Pakistan have played 1 match at the MCG and lost it.
Highest total: 184/3 by India
Lowest total: 74 all out by India
Most runs: Aaron Finch: 334
Most runs, India: Virat Kohli: 90
Highest score: David Warner: 89
Highest score, India: Rohit Sharma: 60
Most 6s: Aaron Finch: 11
Most 6s, India: S Dhawan, R Sharma: 2
Most wickets: Kane Richardson: 9
Most wickets, India: J Bumrah, R Jadeja, P Kumar: 3
Best bowling: Josh Hazlewood: 4/30
Best bowling, India: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 2/20
Highest partnership: S Dhawan / R Sharma: 97.
The Melbourne pitch is often offers a fine balance between bat and ball. The pace bowlers might get some good carry and bounce here especially in the initial stages. But spinners’ role could be minimal at this venue.
In October-November, Melbourne weather stays cooler than say in January with temperature level ranging between 9 and 19 degrees with a good level of breeze. We might just see some variable spells of rain too.
Established: 1854
Host association: Victoria
Capacity: 100000
Boundary length: 86 M x 82 M
Average T20I score: 139