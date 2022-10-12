T20 World Cup 2022: Melbourne Cricket Ground Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

Melbourne, October 12: The T20 World Cup 2022 is right upon us as Australia is set to host the big cricketing event and the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground will be a big part of the extravaganza.

The MCG will host a few marquee clash like India vs Pakistan and of course the T20 World Cup 2022 final as well.

So, here we are looking at some T20I stats at MCG, pitch report and Melbourne weather ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.