T20 World Cup 2022: Meme fest on social media Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in a last-ball thriller

Perth, Oct 27: A spirited Zimbabwe side caused one of the all-time World Cup upsets as they defeated Pakistan by one run in a match that went down to the very last delivery here at Perth Stadium on Thursday (October 27).

Pakistan needed 11 to win off the final over of a pulsating evening, and that equation came down to three from three with the well-set Mohammad Nawaz at the crease. But 25-year-old Brad Evans produced three stunning deliveries right when it mattered.

First, he fizzed through a pacy bouncer that Nawaz failed to connect with. And a miscue off the penultimate ball had Nawaz caught at mid-off by captain Craig Ervine, a wicket that saw both batters sink to their knees, with heartbreak again for Nawaz in the second successive match.

Shaheen Shah Afridi punted the final ball down the ground, tearing back in a desperate attempt for a second run to tie the match. Wicket-keeper Regis Chakabva fumbled the throw at first but recovered to whip off the bails with Afridi still short of his ground, sparking jubilant scenes among the Zimbabwe players and supporters.

Pakistan had made a measured start to the chase of 131 to win, but two huge Powerplay wickets gave Zimbabwe a sniff as the big-name opening pair both went cheaply.

Babar Azam was squared up by a lovely piece of bowling from Brad Evans to be sent back for just four runs off nine balls. And the outstanding Blessing Muzarabani cleaned up Mohammad Rizwan via an inside edge for 14 (16).

After Iftikhar Ahmed was also removed cheaply, Pakistan seemingly got the match under control with a solid partnership between Shan Masood and Shadab Khan to reach 88/3 with six and a half overs still remaining.

But the inspired Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza took two wickets in two balls to remove Shadab and Haider Ali, before having Masood stumped in his very next over to give Zimbabwe hope and set up a big finish.

