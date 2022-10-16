T20 World Cup 2022: Star power doesnt always guarantee success - Pooran on absence of big names from WI squad

Hobart, October 16: Two-time champions West Indies will not have the services of their celebrated names at the T20 World Cup but captain Nicholas Pooran feels the presence of star power doesn't guarantee success in a team sport.

Not many are giving the West Indies a chance with as many as 12 players, who took part in the World Cup 12 months ago, not travelling to Australia for different reasons.

The team will be missing the likes of Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and Lendl Simmons who all have retired from international cricket. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are also not part of the squad.

"I think it should be a balance with experience and younger players. If you look at it, there were a lot of big names when we won those two World Cups, but we also had a lot of big names in the last year's World Cup, as well, and we didn't qualify.

"To answer that question, it plays a part. I think not only the big names but experienced players, and it is not about any particular players, but it is about our team performance.

"Obviously Australia won last year and they didn't have too many big names, but they obviously had a team and that was proven that that was enough for them to win the World Cup," said Pooran ahead of their opener against Scotland on Monday (October 17).

Most of the squad members have not played in Australia, making the challenge tougher for the West Indies.

"Yeah, it'll be a challenge. But our guys are confident. We've been here for over two weeks now. I think the guys are ready to go and acclimatizing to these conditions," Pooran said.

"A lot of these guys haven't played in Australia. This will be the first time, but the guys are confident, they're happy. The preparation has been really good, and we just can't wait for tomorrow to start our game."

To win the trophy for a third time will be special, said the southpaw.

"Obviously for this group here, it's a new group, new faces, a lot of younger players in the team. For us to obviously win this World Cup, it would be our biggest achievement as individuals.

"We are underdogs in this tournament as much as we have won the tournament twice, and a lot of people, a lot of media you see, a lot of people don't think we can even qualify, as well. So it will mean a lot for us," added Pooran.