T20 World Cup 2022: No one can stop KL Rahul other than himself, says Gautam Gambhir

Bengaluru, November 4: With KL Rahul finding his form at the right time at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir hopes he carry can on the momentum and help India go the distance.

The Super 12 Group 2 tie between India and Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval saw the resurgence of Rahul, who has been struggling with a string of single-digit scores in the ICC's marquee tournament.

However, the talented willow wielder changed the tide with an exquisite 30-ball 51 to bounce back to form.

Rahul's knock was decorated with high quality shots that showcased his characteristics of poise and composure.

With a lot of talk on whether Rahul would ever hit form in the World Cup, it was a sign of good things to come with his half-century coming in just the nick of time for the Men in Blue.

Speaking exclusively on ICC T20 World Cup 2022 official broadcaster Star Sports show Cricket Live, Gambhir brushed off any speculation that Rahul was not in form and how he needs to be backed along with his team-mates in the top order.

"When he got a fifty against Australia in Brisbane, everyone was going crazy. He's probably going to light up this World Cup. A bad innings doesn't make you a bad player, neither does it make you a great player. So, you probably need to be more balanced." Gambhir said.

The two-time World Cup winner also added that players needed to be backed and not shunted out after just one or two failures.

"You got to give them time and then that one shot over point probably changed everything. He's back in form, and he was always in form. Yes, there're times when you want to contribute, you know that this is a World Cup and the entire world is looking at you. And if you haven't had the best of starts, it doesn't mean you're a bad player.

"He's back in form and hopefully he can continue this form and be as aggressive as he can be, because no one can stop him, the way he wants to play, only he can stop him."