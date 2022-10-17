T20 World Cup 2022: Perth Optus Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Capacity, Boundary Length, Stats


Perth Stadium

Perth, October 17: Perth is often viewed as a venue where the visiting teams struggle to cope with the bounce, pace and conditions in general.

However, the WACA days are no longer in vogue as Perth now houses the new Optus Stadium, a larger, more sophisticated venue for International matches.

So, the venue is still getting the buzz around it and the T20 World Cup 2022 matches, including one of India, will help to garner it.

Here’s then all the info about Perth Optus Stadium such as T20I records, pitch report, weather forecast and a few shards of general stats and info.

1. T20I results in Optus Stadium

Australia have played 2 matches at this venue and they have defeated Pakistan in one match but lost to England in the other match for a 1-1 record.

2. T20I stats at Optus Stadium

Highest total: 208/6 by England

Lowest total: 106/8 by Pakistan

Most runs: David Warner: 121

Highest score: Alex Hales: 84

Most 6s: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Jos Buttler: 4

Most wickets: Kane Richardson: 4

Best bowling: Kane Richardson: 3/18

Highest Partnership: J Buttler / A Hales: 132

3. Optus Stadium pitch report

This stadium has hosted only 2 T20Is, thanks to the pandemic. The Australia vs Pakistan was a low-scoring affair while the match between Australia and England saw the teams scoring a combined 400+ runs. So, the pitch could be a flatter one here, even though the pace bowlers can look forward to some assistance here, keeping up with the reputation of the old WACA Stadium.

4. Perth weather

Perth is often associated with scorching temperature. But in October and November, the Perth goes through the spring, and even though the days are sunny the temperature needle often sits between 20 and 25 degrees. It keeps the city cooler and a tourist friendly destination before blazing summer beats down on the city in December, January and February.

5. Perth Optus Stadium info

Established: 2018

Capacity: 60000

Host Association: Western Australia

Average score in T20: 157

Boundary length: 70x70 M around

Published On October 17, 2022

