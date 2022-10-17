T20 World Cup 2022: Perth Optus Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Capacity, Boundary Length, Stats

Perth, October 17: Perth is often viewed as a venue where the visiting teams struggle to cope with the bounce, pace and conditions in general.

However, the WACA days are no longer in vogue as Perth now houses the new Optus Stadium, a larger, more sophisticated venue for International matches.

So, the venue is still getting the buzz around it and the T20 World Cup 2022 matches, including one of India, will help to garner it.

Here’s then all the info about Perth Optus Stadium such as T20I records, pitch report, weather forecast and a few shards of general stats and info.