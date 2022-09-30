T20 World Cup 2022 Prize Money Details: Winners to earn Rs 13.5 crore, total Rs 45.67 crore allocated


Advertisement

T20 World Cup 2022 Prize Money Details

Dubai, September 30: The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Friday (September 30) that the team that wins the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on November 13 in Melbourne, will take home a cheque of $1.6 million (Rs 13.5 crore approximate).

The total prize pot of $5.6m (Rs 45 crore approximate) will see the runners-up assured of $800,000 and the losing semifinalists will receive $400,000 each at the end of the 45-match tournament being played across seven venues in Australia from October 16.

Following the same structure as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, the eight teams that exit at the Super 12 stage will receive $70,000 each, with a victory in each of the 30 games in that phase worth $40,000.

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa are confirmed to start their tournament at the Super 12 stage.

The same structure is in place for the first-round victories - with $40,000 available to those who win each of the 12 games, amounting to $480,000.

The four teams knocked out in the first round will get $40,000 each.

Teams whose campaigns begin in the first round are Namibia, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Scotland, the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Prize Money table (USD)

Stage

Unit

Per Team

Total

Winners

1

$ 16,00,000

$ 16,00,000

Runners-Up

1

$ 8,00,000

$ 8,00,000

Losing
Semifinalists

2

$ 4,00,000

$ 8,00,000

Super 12 Wins

30

$ 40,000

$ 12,00,000

Super 12 Exit

8

$ 70,000

$ 5,60,000

First Round Win

12

$ 40,000

$ 4,80,000

First Round Exit

4

$ 40,000

$ 1,60,000

Total

$ 56,00,000

Prize Money table (INR)

Stage

Unit

Per Team

Total

Winners

1

$ 16,00,000

Rs 13.5 cr

Runners-Up

1

$ 8,00,000

Rs 6.5 cr

Losing
Semifinalists

2

$ 4,00,000

Rs 3.2 cr each

Super 12 Wins

30

$ 40,000

Rs 32L each

Super 12 Exit

8

$ 70,000

Rs 57L each

First Round Win

12

$ 40,000

Rs 32L each

First Round Exit

4

$ 40,000

Rs 32L each

Total

Rs 45.67 crore

Advertisement

More T20 WORLD CUP 2022 News arrow_forward

Read More About: t20 world cup 2022 t20 world cup icc cricket
Published On September 30, 2022

Read more...