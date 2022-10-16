T20 World Cup 2022: Prize Money, Format, Rules, Points System and Reserve Days

Bengaluru, October 16: The T20 World Cup 2022 begins on Sunday (October 16) with a double-header in round 1 of group stage at the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong, Australia.

Like the previous edition that was won by the hosts Australia, the 2022 edition will also be held in three stages - First Round, Super 12 and the Knockouts.

The First Round will see two groups of four teams participating in a round-robin. The top two teams from each group progress to the Super 12 stage.

First Round Teams

Group A: Sri Lanka, Namibia, Netherlands, UAE

Group B: West Indies, Ireland, Scotland, Zimbabwe

The Super 12 stage sees two groups of six play a round-robin, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the knock-out stage.

Super 12 Qualified Teams

Group 1: Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Group A Winner, Group B Runner Up

Group 2: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Group B Winner, Group A Runner Up.

Finally, the knock-out stage will see the two semi-finals, scheduled for November 9 and 10 followed by the Final at the MCG on November 13.

T20 World Cup 2022 Prize Money

The prize money also remains the same as the last edition. All 16 competing teams will receive part of the USD 5.6million allocated as prize money for the tournament.

The winner is set to collect USD 1.6million and the runner-up receiving USD 800,000, while both losing semi-finalists will receive USD 400,000.

The eight teams knocked out at the end of the Super 12 stage will get USD 70,000 each. Each match a team wins in the Super 12 stage will earn them USD 40,000.

The four teams knocked out at the end of the First Round will get USD 40,000. Each match a team wins in the First Round will see them collect USD 40,000.

Here is a breakdown of the T20 World Cup 2022 Prize Money:

Round Prize Money in USD Prize Money in INR Winner $1.6 million Rs 12.95 Crore (approximately) Runner Up $800,000 Rs 6.47 Crore (approximately) Losing Semifinalist $400,000 Rs 3.23 Crore (approximately) Super 12 Wins $40,000 x 30 Rs 32 Lakhs (approximately) x 30 Super 12 Exits $70,000 x 8 Rs 57 Lakhs (approximately) First Round Wins $40,000 x 12 Rs 32 Lakhs (approximately) x 12 First Round Exits $40,000 x 4 Rs 32 Lakhs (approximately) x 4

Note: Prize Money in INR is approximate and converted on the date of publishing. The curreny can be converted here.

T20 World Cup 2022 Points System

The points system will apply in both the First Round and Super 12 group stages. Here is the breakdown of the points:

Win: 2 points

Tie, no result or abandoned: 1 point each

Loss or forfeit: 0 points

What happens if the match is affected by rain in the T20 World Cup 2022?

In the Round 1 and Super 12 stages, a point will be shared if there is no minmum number of overs (at least 5 overs for each team) to decide a result possible. However, there is a reserve day for the knock-out stages with the following conditions:

• For both the semi-finals and Final, every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day with any necessary reduction in overs taking place.

• Only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match (at least 5 overs per side) cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day.

• If a match starts on the scheduled day and overs are reduced following an interruption but no further play is possible, the match will resume on the reserve day at the point where the last ball was played.