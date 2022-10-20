T20 World Cup 2022: Rain threat looms large over India vs Pakistan encounter on October 23 in Melbourne

Melbourne, Oct 20: The highly-anticipated ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) could be marred by rain as the meteorological department is predicting an 80 per cent chance of rain on Sunday (October 23).

Team India and Pakistan will begin their campaign in the showpiece event Down Under on October 23 and the tickets for the marquee clash of the Super 12 stage were sold in advance. Millions of supporters of both teams are waiting with bated breaths for the mother of all encounters.

However, a rain threat looms large over the match and fans could face some disappointment if the contest gets washed out. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology report said, "High (80%) chance of showers, most likely in the evening. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h turning southeasterly during the evening."

The Super 12 opening game between Australia and New Zealand is also under threat as the match on October 22 in Sydney is also in danger of being washed out.

The Bureau of Meteorology report claims that on Saturday in Sydney, there's a "Very high (90%) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h increasing to 25 km/h before turning northerly 15 to 20 km/h during the day."

When India last faced Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai, the latter registered an emphatic 10-wicket win. With that victory, the Men In Green secured their first win over Men In Blue in the World Cup (both ODI and T20I).

Last year, Virat Kohli was the captain of the Indian side. But this year, India are being led by Rohit Sharma and they are coming into the tournament on the back of bilateral series wins over England, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Australia and South Africa.

Pakistan - who finished as runners-up in the Asia Cup 2022 - and lost to England 4-3 at home would be looking to take the confidence of their win over India in the previous edition and also the victory in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup over their neighbours.