T20 World Cup 2022: Ricky Ponting dreams of India vs Australia final in front of 100,000 crowd at Melbourne

Bengaluru, November 4: The ICC T20 Men's World Cup 2022 has reached its business end with the battle for the four semifinal slots getting intense, and as the final of the marquee event is just more than 10 days away, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting just cannot wait for the action to unfold at the hallowed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), venue of the final on November 13, where he hopes his countrymen will take on India.

"We're just days away from the final at a packed MCG - and I can't wait to see it. The MCG is my favourite cricket ground in the world bar none. It's one of the great sport venues anywhere in the world," Ponting wrote in his column for the ICC website.

After the completion of the Super 12 stage on November 6, Sydney will host the first semifinal on November 9, followed by Adelaide on November 10.

The stage is then set for the Grand Finale at the MCG or the 'G' as it is known these days.

"We've the Boxing Day Test and I've so many great memories of walking out here in front of close to 100,000 people. When the national anthem comes on, the hair on the back of your neck stands up. You think you're invincible and nothing can stop you."

Ponting also spoke about the occasion getting into the players' nerves at times.

"Moments like that can overwhelm a player but, in truth, as much as you try and keep a lid on it, when you turn up, there're always nerves and adrenaline.

However, the more exposure you've to those games, the better you're able to deal with it. I was lucky enough to be in that situation a few times and a couple as captain," he added.