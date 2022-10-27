T20 World Cup 2022: Rilee Rossouw breaks THIS record! Check out

Bengaluru, October 27: South Africa's Rilee Rossouw broke a series of records and had many firsts to his credit en route to scoring a blistering hundred in the Group 2 Super 12 tie of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 against Bangladesh at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday (October 27).

The left-hander reached the three-figure mark off 52 balls to hit the first hundred of the ongoing ICC 2022 T20 World Cup Down Under.

He is the also first South African to score a ICC T20 World Cup hundred.

Eventually, he was dismissed for 109 and his 56-ball blitzkrieg had seven hits to the fence and eight over it with the Proteas amassing 205 for five after taking first use of the wicket at the SCG.

The 33-year-old now has the fourth-fastest hundred in an ICC T20 World Cup.

West Indies' Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest and second-fastest hundreds -- off 47 (2016) and 50 (2007) balls -- respectively while New Zealand's Brendon McCullum, who got to his 100 off 51 balls against Bangladesh in 2012 is third on the list.

It was also Rossouw's second consecutive hundred in the shortest format of the game, following his 100 against Indian in the third T20I at Indore, recently, as he became the first player from a full-member cricketing country to score back-to-back hundreds in T20s.

France's Gustav McKeon is the only other batter to have accomplished this feat.

In that match at the Holkar Stadium, which was a dead-rubber after India had won the first two matches, Rossouw kept the disappointments of two consecutive ducks from as many games aside and smashed a sensational 48-ball 100 and propelled the Proteas to a 49-run consolation win which helped the visitors avoid a series cleansweep.