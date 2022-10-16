T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma asks 11-year-old boy to bowl at him in the nets - Watch video

Perth, Oct 16: India captain Rohit Sharma is known for his big heart as the Mumbaikar has often been seen giving autographs and posing for selfies with the fans. The senior cricketer - who is in Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - gave an 11-year-old a memory that he's going to cherish for the rest of his life.

Drushil Chauhan (11) - a boy of Indian origin in Perth - was part of a morning event at the iconic WACA ground in Perth where Team India arrived for the practice session. Drushil's smooth run-up and bowling action caught the attention of the Indian players even as hundred-odd children were playing on the ground. Impressed with Drushil - who was bowling left-arm pace - the Indian captain called him from the pavilion and gave him a chance to bowl to himself.

In a video shared by the BCCI.TV, Drushil was shown bowling to the Hitman and described the entire experience as a big moment in his life.

Team India's analyst, Hari Prasad Mohan, said in the video, "As soon as we entered our dressing room, We were able to see 100 or so kids playing and enjoying cricket. And there was one young kid who caught everyone's eye, and Rohit was the first one to identify the kid, and after watching two or three balls that the kid bowled, everyone was amazed by his smooth run-up and how naturally talented he was. He was constantly beating the bat, and Rohit immediately went out of the dressing room and called the kid and asked him to bowl a few more balls, where we could sit back and see him ball."

"So Rohit went out and invited the kid to come and bowl a few balls at him in the net, and it was a great sight to see. He was also allowed to walk inside our dressing room and share some moments with the coaches and other players."

In the video, the kid also talked about his favourite deliveries and the impact this surprise will have upon him.

At the end of the video, Rohit was heard asking the kid, "You gonna live in Perth? How are you going to play for India?" To which he replied, "I am gonna go to India. I don't know when I am good enough."

Rohit and his band will be in action in their first official warm-up match of the showpiece event on Monday (October 17) when they take on hosts Australia in Perth.