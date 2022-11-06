T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharmas fan fined Rs 6.5 lakh for pitch invasion at MCG

Melbourne, Nov 6: India captain Rohit Sharma's fan was penalised by the authorities at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for invading the pitch during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match against Zimbabwe on Sunday (November 6).

A fan - an Indian boy - invaded the field to meet up with Rohit and he was in tears when he came close to the senior India cricketer. The boy - who looked in his teens - was detained immediately by the ground staff and as per reports, the fan was fined Rs 6.5 lakh for invading the field.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav reaffirmed his status as a short-format magician with another magnificent effort as India crushed Zimbabwe by 71 runs. With this win, the Men In Blue set up the semifinal date with mighty England.

Surya, who has matched the peerless Virat Kohli stroke-for-stroke in this World Cup, smashed an unbeaten 61 off 25 balls in India's imposing total of 186 for 5.

Zimbabwe's batting depth was never enough to surpass that score and they were shot out for 115 in 17.2 overs with Ravichandran Ashwin (3/22) enjoying a good day at the office.

Save Axar Patel, who leaked 40 runs in 3.2 overs, all the other Indian bowlers were on target in one of the most lopsided games of this global event. Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami took two wickets apiece while Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared a wicket each.

India finished on top of group 2 and will now play their fourth T20 World Cup semifinal (after 2007, 2014, 2016) against Jos Buttler's England in Adelaide on November 10.