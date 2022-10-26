T20 World Cup 2022: Semi-Final Qualification Scenario of Australia, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka -Explained

Australia:

Matches: 2; Won: 1; Lost: 1; No-Result: 0; Points: 2; NRR: -1.555

The defending champions were billed as favourites coming into the tournament due to the form they were in and also due to the advantage of playing at home.

The Aaron Finch-led side suffered a humiliating 89-run defeat against Trans-Tasman neighbours New Zealand in the opening game. However, they came back strongly in the second group match to beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets.

With one win and one loss, Australians are currently placed fifth in the points table. For the Aussies to qualify comfortably into the semi-finals, they will need to win all their remaining games.

With 8 points and a healthy net run rate, the Aussie should easily progress to the next round and get a chance to defend their title. The hosts will face England, Ireland and Afghanistan.

Despite a shock defeat at the hands of Ireland, England will definitely pose a lot of challenges while the matches against Ireland and Afghanistan should not be that big a problem for the hosts.

New Zealand:

Match: 1; Won: 1; Lost: 0; No-Result: 0; Points: 2; NRR: +4.450

New Zealand: The Kane Williamson-led side kicked off the tournament on a dominant note when they vanquished hosts Australia in the opener. The runners-up from the previous edition look like a team to beat going forward.

Rain might force the points between New Zealand and Afghanistan to split points which will come as a big jolt to both teams.

England is the only team which is going to pose a major threat to the Blackcaps in the Super 12 stage. However, they can't afford to take the likes of Ireland and Sri Lanka lightly.

If the Kiwis win the remainder of their games (as the match against Afghanistan is likely to be abandoned), they'll still secure nine points and that will be enough for them to qualify for the semis.

Sri Lanka:

Match: 2; Won: 1; Lost: 1; No-Result: 0; Points: 2; NRR: +0.450

The Asia Cup winners started the Super 12 stage with an emphatic 9-wicket thrashing of Ireland. However, the Lankan Lions suffered a massive 7-wicket loss at the hands of Australia in their next encounter.

The biggest setback for Sri Lanka in the match against the Aussies was the way their key spinners were taken to the cleaners. Both Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga went for runs as Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis took them on remand.

The Dasun Shanaka-led side currently finds itself perched at the second spot due to a better net run rate. To qualify for the semis, the Sri Lankans will have to take their game to the next level for they face tough opponents like England and New Zealand in the coming days.

Even Afghanistan will look to give their continental rivals a stiff challenge. At this stage, Sri Lanka should be aiming to secure all six points up for grabs and finish in the top two at the end of the Super 12 stage.

England:

Match: 2; Won: 1; Lost: 1; No-Result: 0; Points: 2; NRR: +0.239

The Jos Buttler-led side started the Super 12 stage on a confident note with a win over Afghanistan by 5 wickets. Their batters were tested by Afghan bowlers in the opening game but England's bowlers sent a stern message to the opponents in the upcoming games as they lived up to the favourites tag. However, the English were stunned by neighbours Ireland in the second game.

They now have two points in two games and will have to win all their upcoming games to secure 8 points and qualify for the semis. The English will be tested by hosts Australia, along with Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the coming days and the Men in Red should be aiming to win them all to progress to the knockout stages.

The good thing for the English is that they have their net run rate in the positive integer.

Afghanistan:

Match: 1; Won: 0; Lost: 1; No-Result: 0; Points: 0; NRR: -0.620

The Afghans suffered a 5-wicket defeat against England in the opening game of the Super 12 stage and their second match (against New Zealand) will most probably be abandoned, resulting in sharing of points. This will mean that the Afghans will have one point in two games.

Therefore, the way ahead is not going to be an easy one for Mohammed Nabi and his band for they have to face Ireland, Sri Lanka and Australia in the remaining games.

For Afghans to progress to the semis, they'll have to win their upcoming games by big margins as the net run rate will also play an important role.

Ireland:

Match: 2; Won: 1; Lost: 1; No-Result: 0; Points: 2; NRR: -1.169

Ireland qualified for the Super 12 stage on the back of a superlative performance in round one. However, the Andrew Balbirnie-led side was off to a dismal start in round two with a nine-wicket loss against Sri Lanka.

They, however, pulled off a major upset when they defeated England by 5 runs (via DLS). For them to qualify for the semis, Ireland will have to win all their games and secure 8 points.