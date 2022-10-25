T20 World Cup 2022: Semi-Final Qualification Scenario of India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh - Explained

The match between South Africa and Zimbabwe getting washed out due to rain has made things pretty interesting in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Despite being in a driver's seat in a rain-hit game against their continental neighbours, Zimbabwe, the South Africans were well and truly on course for a win with 51 for no loss in three overs in the run chase of 80 in 9 overs.

Their star opener Quinton de Kock smoked 47* off 18 balls but as bad luck had it, the skies opened up once again and the match was abandoned, forcing the points to be split between the two teams. For the Duckworth Lewis-Stern rule to come into effect, both teams should have played at least 5 overs each.

Let's take a look at what are the qualification scenarios for the teams in Group 1, comprising Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Netherlands, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

South Africa:

With the match between South Africa and Zimbabwe ending in no result, the Proteas' qualification chances into the semi-finals have taken a slight beating for they have some challenging games coming their way.

They will face India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands in the remaining fixtures and will have to win at least three to keep their semi-final qualification hopes alive. If they manage to win all their remaining four games, SA will have nine points and that should be enough for Temba Bavuma and his men to qualify for the next round.

Pakistan: The Babar Azam-led side might have suffered a close morale-sapping defeat at the hands of India in their tournament opener. The Men in Green, however, have a long way to go in the tournament and if they manage to win all their remaining games then they'll very much keep themselves in the semi-final race. With four wins in as many games, they'll have 8 points and a better net run rate might be enough to help them finish in the top two in Group 1.

India: The Men in Blue - who were knocked out from the Super 12 stage in the previous edition - had a good start to their campaign in the tournament with a thrilling win over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Rohit Sharma-led side must be brimming with confidence following a morale-boosting win at the G and would be looking to carry the momentum forward in the remainder of the tournament. If India win their remaining Super 12 games, then they will have 10 points in their kitty, which will propel them to the semi-finals.

Bangladesh: Shakib-Al-Hasan and his band kicked off the Super 12 stage with a nine-run victory over the Netherlands. They are sitting at the top of the team standings with two points and a better net run rate after the first round of games. However, the Bangla Tigers face an uphill task of making it to the semi-finals for their performance in T20Is has been disappointing. The team's journey in the run-up to the showpiece event hasn't been impressive either. Should Bangladesh manage to keep the winning momentum on, they'll qualify for the semis with 8 points or more at the end of the Super 12 stage. Although, it looks like a far-fetched dream, given Bangladesh's past exploits, this team certainly is capable of pulling off upsets.

Zimbabwe and Netherlands: The two teams have outplayed some of the better teams in Round 1 of the tournaments and should be looking to prove their mettle with some better performances and an upset or two in the Super 12 stage.