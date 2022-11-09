T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal: What happens if New Zealand vs Pakistan and India vs England gets abandoned?

Bengaluru, November 9: The T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia is down to just four teams after the Super 12 stage with India, New Zealand, England and Pakistan booking their spots in the semifinals.

New Zealand, the Group 1 winners, face Group 2 runners up Pakistan in the first semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Wednesday (November 9).

On the other hand, the Group 1 winners India will face England, the Group 2 runners up, in the second semifinal on Thursday (November 10) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

While we have witnessed great action of cricket in the past month, some games were impacted by rain, also costing teams a spot in the semifinal like defending champions Australia and South Africa.

The Round 1 and Super 12 stages did not have reserve days, and the matches were decided by DLS method when the required 5 overs was played or teams shared a point if the required overs were not completed.

However, there is good news for the final four as ICC has kept reserve days for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal, meaning the match could be played the next day in case rain or weather interferes with play.

In the semifinals, ICC has made a change of minimum overs for a result from 5 overs to 10 overs. If both sides have not played the required 10 overs, the result will be decided on the reserve day or based on group points table position.

If the reserve day is also washed out, the group winners from the Super 12 stage will move into the final, meaning - if semifinal 1 is abandoned, New Zealand will progress as Group 1 toppers and if semifinal 2 is washed out, India will advance to the final as Group 2 toppers.

Team India finished the Super 12 group stage with 8 points following four wins, while Pakistan finished second thanks to Netherlands stunning South Africa and their own victory over Bangladesh in a virtual quarterfinal.

In Group 1, England and Australia also had same points as New Zealand, but the Kiwis had the better NRR, resulting in Australia's exit and England's second-place finish.

Speaking of rain interfering with play, as it stands, there is no threat of rain for either semifinal and we are expected to see a full match. And if it rains, the reserve day and teams progressing via group position will come into the picture.

The winners of the semifinals will meet at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 13) for the summit clash.