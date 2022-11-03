T20 World Cup 2022: Shadab Khan smashes 20-ball fifty against South Africa in Sydney

Sydney, Nov 3: Pakistan's Shadab Khan showcased his all-round skills with a scintillating 22-ball 52 knock in a must-win game against South Africa on Thursday (November 3) at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The right-handed batter smashed a 20-ball fifty to slam the second-fastest half-century in the ongoing tournament.

The all-rounder along with a strong batting display from his partner Iftikhar Ahmed propelled Pakistan to 185 for nine after electing to bat. He walked into the middle in a precarious situation when they were 95 for the loss of 5 wickets in 13 overs. He first anchored the innings and shared a stand of 82 runs with Iftikhar in 35 balls.

Shadab cleared his intentions with the bat early in the innings and hit spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for a four and a six. He then launched an assault against pacer Anrich Nortje for a couple of fours and a maximum.

Besides Shadab, Iftikhar made 51 in 35 balls and revived his team as they were reeling at 43/4 in the seventh over. Shadab struck four sixes and three fours in his whirlwind knock.

Shadab, later, shined with the ball as well and gave South Africa two major blows when he dismissed set Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram in a single over and pushed the Proteas on the backfoot.

