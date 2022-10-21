T20 World Cup 2022: Shan Masood gets hit in the head by Mohammad Nawazs stray shot, rushed to hospital

Melbourne, Oct 21: Pakistan suffered an injury scare on Friday (October 21) ahead of their T20 World Cup 2022 opener against India on Sunday (October 23) as their top-order batter Shan Masood was taken to the hospital for scans.

Masood was hit on the head during their net session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) where they'll take on India in less than 48 hours in what is the opening game for the two teams.

It was a freak incident as Masood suffered the blow from a stray shot off the bat of Mohammad Nawaz, who hit a lofted shot while playing against a spinner. The 33-year-old was wearing pads but not the helmet as he was waiting for his turn to bat. Masood fell on the ground and looked in pain. He was soon attended by the team doctor.

"He was hit awkwardly in a sensitive area. I don't know his current status, but he has passed the tests taken by our physio. Now, he's now gone to the hospital for a scan. We're praying for his quick recovery," said Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan, while giving an update.

Masood, who made his T20I debut in their home series against England in September this year, has played all seven T20Is and slammed two half-centuries. But he struggled in the recent tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

The development means Masood's place in Pakistan's XI against India is in doubt, pending tests, with fellow leftie Fakhar Zaman in contention to replace him.

The latest update overnight from the PCB team in Australia is that Masood's neurological observations are normal. The CT scan revealed a superficial bruising in the area where he struck, but he is currently asymptomatic. The batter will undergo a concussion re-test on Saturday.

Masood was likely to come in after star duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and bat at No.3 for Pakistan during the T20 World Cup given he appeared in this position for much of the recent tri-series in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with MyKhel ahead of the marquee clash between the arch-rivals, former Pakistan captain and coach Waqar Younis claimed the Pakistani batters will have to do well in the middle overs throughout the competition if they wish to win the tournament.

Explaining how homegrown Pakistan Super League (PSL) has helped the players absorb pressure in the T20s, Younis said, "Many of these players are familiar with the ebb and flow of the T20 cricket through Pakistan Super League and other leagues. So, we have a good bunch of players. Our middle order players can change the game. Batsman like Khushdil, Nawaz, Shadab & Asif Ali can change the game in middle overs. But they need to stay on the wicket."