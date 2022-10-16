T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka include Binura Fernando as a replacement to injured pacer Dilshan Madushanka

Geelong, Oct 16: Sri Lankan Cricket Team on Sunday (October 16) announced the replacement for injured pacer Dilshan Madushanka in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. They have included left-arm pacer Binura Fernando in the squad.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Binura Fernando as a replacement for left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka in the Sri Lanka squad," said the ICC in a statement.

Fernando, who has played nine T20Is, was named as a replacement after Madushanka was ruled out due to a torn quad muscle. Fernando will travel out from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia.

"The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad," the statement added.

Sri Lanka - who won the Asia Cup 2022 earlier last month - began their campaign in the global competition by taking on Namibia in the Round 1 of the tournament.