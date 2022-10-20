T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka ride on Kusal Mendis heroics to enter Super 12 as ODowd knock goes in vain

Bengaluru, October 20: Kusal Mendis proved to be the difference between the two sides as Max O'Dowd waged a lone battle which just was not enough for the Dutch as Sri Lanka beat the Netherlands by 16 runs in their last Group A encounter at the Geelong, Australia in the round 1 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to enter the Super 12 phase.

After suffering a shock loss to Namibia in their opening game, the Asian champions got their campaign back on track with back-to-back wins in the ICC marquee event Down Under.

In a must-win game for both the teams, Dasun Shanka opted to bat first after winning the toss t the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

Mendis made a brisk 79 off 44 balls to help his team register to a moderate score of 162 for six.

In reply, O'Dowd waged a lone battle with an unbeaten 73 off 53 balls as the Dutch fell short by 16 runs.

More to follow..