T20 World Cup 2022: Sydney Cricket Ground Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats
Sydney, October 12: Sydney Cricket Ground is a prominent part of Australian cricket culture as home to the legendary Don Bradman. The SCG will add some more urban legends as the venue is all set to host a few matches of the T20 World Cup 2022.
Here we are looking at the T20I records at the SCG, pitch report of SCG, Sydney weather in October and November and few stats to boot with.
A total of 11 T20I matches have so far been played at the SCG and Australia have won 7 of them and lost 3. One match ended in a no result. India have played 4 T20Is at the SCG and they have won 3 of them while losing one.
Highest total: 221/5 by Australia
Highest total, India: 200/3
Lowest total: 117/9 by New Zealand
Lowest total, India: 174/7
Most runs: Virat Kohli: 234
Highest score: Shane Watson: 124
Highest score, India: Virat Kohli: 85
Most 6s: Shane Watson: 10
Most 6s, India: Virat Kohli: 8
Highest partnership: S Watson / D Warner: 99
Highest partnership, India: V Kohli / R Sharma: 78
Most wickets: Adam Zampa: 8
Most wickets, India: Krunal Pandya: 4
Best bowling: Josh Hazlewood: 4/12
Best bowling, India: Krunal Pandya: 4/36
In T20Is, the SCG often gives batsmen a good chance to score some quick runs. The pitch is not like MCG, Gabba or Perth where the ball gets good amount of bounce and carry but it rather plays a tad slow and the spinners too fancy their chances here. Perhaps, the one of the very frontline Australian ground where the tweakers love to roll their arm over.
Sydney generally experiences mild weather in October, warm but not too warm as temperature hovers around 22 degrees. We can also expect some rainy days in Sydney in October and November. It is a reasonable period for cricket in Sydney.
Established: 1854
Capacity: 48000
Host association: New South Wales
Boundary length: 93 M (Straight) x 73 M (Square)
SCG T20 Average score: 160