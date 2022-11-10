T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli becomes first player to score 4000 runs in T20Is

Adelaide, November 10: Star India batter Virat Kohli on Thursday (November 10) became the first player to cross 4000 run mark in T20I cricket history.

Kohli reached the landmark during his knock of 40-ball 50 against England in the second semifinal of the ongoning T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. With the latest knock Kohli has taken his tally to 4008 runs in 115 matches.

This was Kohli's fourth fifty of the ongoing T20 World Cup and his 37th overall. Kohli, who turned 34 last week, has also scored a hundred in the shortest format on international stage.

Other top run-getters in the shortest format are Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (3853 runs), New Zealand veteran Martin Guptill (3531 runs), Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (3323 runs) and Ireland opener Paul Stirling (3181 runs).

Coming to the match, India posted 168 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs thanks to a late surge by Hardik Pandya (63 off 33 balls), and Kohli's fifty. For England, Chris Jordan picked up three wickets but was costly in his four overs, conceding 43 runs.

Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid also took a wicket each, while Liam Livinstone also was economical in his 3 overs, conceding just 21 runs.

Advertisement

Earlier in the tournament, Kohli also became the top run-getter in the shortest format, surpassing former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's tally of 1061 runs.

Kohli has now scored 1141 runs in 25 T20 World Cup innings at an average of 81.50 and strike rate of 131.30. He has scored 14 fifties in the show-piece event, which is also the most by any player.

Kolhi and Jayawardene are followed by former West Indies batter Chris Gayle (965 runs), India skipper Rohit Sharma (963 runs) and former Sri Lanka batter Thilakaratne Dilshan (897 runs) make up the top 5 run-getters in the T20 World Cups.