T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up Schedule: Fixtures, Teams, Dates and Timing in IST


India to face Australia in their first warm up match on October 17

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday (September 8) announced the warm up schedule for all 16 teams that will be part of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month.

India will face defending champions Australia and New Zealand in Brisbane, but before that the first round teams will commence their preparations in Melbourne, with matches split between the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Junction Oval from 10-13 October.

Teams that are already in the Super 12 will play all warm-up fixtures over two match days in Brisbane on October 17 and 19 at The Gabba and Allan Border Field.

India will face Australia on October 17 and New Zealand two days later on October 19 in their warm-up fixture matches as before they open the tournament proper against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.

The first warm-up fixture is between West Indies and UAE at the Junction Oval on October 10. Scotland then takes on the Netherlands and Sri Lanka to play Zimbabwe in the two other games on the same day at the same venue.

Hosts and reigning champions Australia will play only one warm-up game like Englandm who will only face Pakistan in the build up to the T20 extravaganza.

Meanwhile the other teams all have two warm-up matches lined up before they start their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 camapaign.

The first round begins on October 16 when Sri Lanka faces Namibia at Kardinia Park Stadium in Geelong and the Super 12 starts on October 22 with hosts Australia taking on their Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in Sydney.

Here is a look at the T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up schedule with dates and timing in IST:

DateFixtureVenueTime in IST
10 OctoberWest Indies vs UAEJunction Oval, Melbourne6:30 AM
10 OctoberScotland vs NetherlandsJunction Oval, Melbourne10:30 AM
10 OctoberSri Lanka vs ZimbabweMCG, Melbourne2:30 PM
11 OctoberNamibia vs IrelandMCG, Melbourne2:30 PM
12 OctoberWest Indies vs NetherlandsMCG, Melbourne2:30 PM
13 OctoberZimbabwe vs NamibiaJunction Oval, Melbourne6:30 AM
13 OctoberSri Lanka vs IrelandJunction Oval, Melbourne10:30 AM
13 OctoberScotland vs UAEMCG, Melbourne 2:30 PM
17 OctoberAustralia vs IndiaThe Gabba, Brisbane9:30 AM
17 OctoberNew Zealand vs South AfricaAllan Border Field, Brisbane9:30 AM
17 OctoberEngland vs PakistanThe Gabba, Brisbane1:30 PM
17 OctoberAfghanistan vs BangladeshAllan Border Field, Brisbane1:30 PM
19 OctoberAfghanistan vs PakistanThe Gabba, Brisbane8:30 AM
19 OctoberBangladesh vs South AfricaAllan Border Field, Brisbane1:30 PM
19 OctoberNew Zealand vs IndiaThe Gabba, Brisbane1:30 PM
Published On September 8, 2022

