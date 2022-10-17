T20 World Cup 2022: Who will be the top run-scorer? Heres 5 batsmen predicted

2 Mohammad Rizwan

The wicketkeeper batsman from Pakistan is in form in T20Is for a while now, holding together the team’s innings. He does not excite you like a Suryakumar or Jos Buttler but Rizwan is durable. He starts a bit slow unlike the other T20 batsmen but once settled, Rizwan dazzles his way with a plethora of shots around the park. Rizwan shows that classical batsmanship has some place in T20Is, still. A few could be willing to bet against him in the T20 WC 2022.

Career T20I Record: M: 77, R: 2460, SR: 128.05

T20I Record, 2022: M: 18: R: 821, SR: 124.04

3 Jos Buttler

The England captain has not played too many matches in 2022, courtesy an injury. But Buttler owns this format coming in as opener and pulls off those big hits at will. No other batsmen uses the Power Play restrictions in T20 better than Buttler, but along with aggressive approach the Yorkshire batter is always ready for a fight too if the situation so demands. Buttler could just burst the charts in T20 World Cup 2022.

Career T20I Record: M: 97, R: 2377, SR: 144.23

T20I Record, 2022: M: 9, R: 237, SR: 140.14

4 David Warner

The Australian opener is one of the senior most players in the circuit now at 35. But the advancing age has not dulled Warner’s instincts or hunger for runs. He remains a premier batsman in the shortest format and an avant-garde of Australia’s forward march as it was the case in T20 World Cup 2021. Warner played a stellar role in Aussies’ maiden T20 WC triumph in the UAE. The left-hander was also the second highest run-getter in that tournament, and one year down the lane, a few would be daring to bet against Warner from going one step ahead and emerging the top run-getter in T20 World Cup 2022.

Career T20I record: M: 95, R: 2850, SR: 142

T20I record, 2022: M: 7, R: 296, SR: 143.45

5. Devon Conway

The New Zealand left-hander may not find a place in many people’s primary list of batsmen who can rock the T20I format. Conway is not exactly a big-hitter or innovative player but his strength is a sound basic technique and a massive hunger to score runs in any format. Conway might be a bit under the radar when it comes to T20 format but the Kiwi could be a star in T20 WC 2022. He is one of the few batsmen who averages over 50 in this format. In 2022, he averages over 56.

Career T20I Record: M: 28, R: 941, SR: 134.23

T20I Record, 2022: M: 8, R: 339. SR: 137.04