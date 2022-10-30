T20 World Cup 2022: Rishabh Pant set to play against Bangladesh?

Perth, Oct 30: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made his first appearance in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as a substitute during the Super 12 match against South Africa here at Optus Stadium on Sunday (October 30).

The 25-year-old cricketer from Delhi stepped into the middle at the end of the 15th over of South Africa's batting after senior glovesman Dinesh Karthik complained of back pain.

37-year-old Karthik - who has been playing as the first-choice wicketkeeper in the side - was seen writhing in pain as he clutched his back and was on his knees. The physio immediately rushed into the field and, after a few minutes, he was seen leaving the ground while holding his back.

While the exact nature of his injury wasn't known it seemed like back spasms which can happen at times due to the extreme cold that one encountered in Perth.

Karthik - who is the oldest playing member of the side - has had a disappointing tournament with the bat and even struggled to cope with pace, bounce and swing on offer in Perth. The right-handed batter managed only six off 15 balls in a 52-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav, who slammed a sensational fifty.

Advertisement

That he had sustained a back injury was confirmed by his teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Team India lost the match against South Africa by a margin of 5 wickets and the senior pro now looks doubtful against Bangladesh at Adelaide on November 2.