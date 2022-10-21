T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe prevail over Scotland by 5 wickets to qualify for Super 12 stage

Hobart, Oct 21: Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza once again starred with the bat and helped Zimbabwe claim an emphatic five wicket victory over Scotland in the last match of round one of the T20 World Cup 2022 here at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Friday (Ocotber 21).

With this win, Zimbabwe qualified for the Super 12 stage and topped their group as well. They will now face India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands in the next round of the tournament.

Chasing a below-par target of 133 in the stipulated 20 overs, Zimbabwe overhauled the target in 18.3 overs courtesy of a captain's knock from their skipper Ervine. Ervine scored 58 off 54 balls and smashed six boundaries in his stay into the middle. His team lost Regis Chakabva (4) and Wesley Madhvere (0) early in the powerplay but the seasoned campaigner kept his team in the hunt with his stay in the middle.

The right-handed batter - who opened innings for Zimbabwe - revived his team by sharing crucial partnerships with Sean Williams and Raza. With Williams, he shared a partnership of 35 runs. In his union of 64 runs with Raza, Ervine, however, got some relief as the team's star all-rounder played a quickfire knock of 40 off 23 balls.

Raza and Ervine departed in quick succession in an effort to finish the game quickly and get the crucial net run rate in their favour. Zimbabwe were nicely poised in the run chase by then and Milton Shumba (11*) and Ryan Burl (9*) comfortably completed the formality of taking their team home.