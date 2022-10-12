T20 World Cup: Highest Run-Scorers to Highest Wicket-Takers – Top Performers of Every Edition Since 2007


The T20 World Cup has seen some top performers since the inception of the show-piece event in 2007 with batters and bowlers contributing in their team's runs.

So far there has been seven editions of the T20 World Cup and, every year there have been players helping in their team's success in the tournament. In the seven editions so far, we have seen 6 different winners with West Indies winning the cup twice in 2012 and 2016.

The inaugural edition in 2007 was won by India, while Pakistan won the next edition in 2009, England in 2010, Sri Lanka in 2014 and Australia in 2021.

In all seven editions, we have seen different top-scorers, but with the ball, Umar Gul was the best performer in the first two editions. However, there has been five different players taking the title of highest wicket-taker in the editions that followed.

The legends and T20 greats like Chris Gayle, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Shoaib Malik and AB de Villiers are among the top batting performers.

Meanwhile, Gul is joined by other former bowlers like Ajantha Mendis, Shahid Afridi, Saeed Ajmal, Lasith Malinga and Dwayne Bravo among the top bowling performers in the T20 World Cup.

Also, some players who have played in several editions are among the most run getters overall and most wicket-takers overall. The list also features the current players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, R Ashwin and Shakib Al Hasan.

Here is a look at the batting and bowling stats of the T20 World Cup:

Highest run-scorer of every T20 World Cup
EditionPlayerCountryRunsInningsHighest Score50s100s6s4s
2007Matthew HaydenAustralia265673*401032
2009Tillakaratne DilshanSri Lanka317796*30346
2010Mahela JayawardeneSri Lanka3026100211129
2012Shane WatsonAustralia249672301519
2014Virat KohliIndia319677401024
2016Tamim IqbalBangladesh2956103*111424
2021Babar AzamPakistan30367040528
Top 10 most runs in T20 World Cup Overall
PlayerCountryRunsInnings100s50s4s6s
Mahela JayawardeneSri Lanka1016311611125
Chris GayleWest Indies96531277863
Tillakaratne DilshanSri Lanka897340610120
Rohit SharmaIndia84730088031
Virat KohliIndia845190107820
David WarnerAustralia76230068031
AB de VilliersSouth Africa71729055130
Shakib Al HasanBangladesh69831035923
Kumar SangakkaraSri Lanka66130036311
Shoaib MalikPakistan64631034717
Highest wicket-taker of every T20 World Cup
EditionPlayerCountryWicketsMatchesBBI4W+I
2007Umar GulPakistan1374 for 251
2009Umar GulPakistan1375 for 61
2010Dirk NannesAustralia1474 for 181
2012Ajantha MendisSri Lanka1566 for 82
2014Imran TahirSouth Africa1254 for 211
2014Ahsan MalikNetherlands1275 for 191
2016Mohammad NabiAfghanistan1274 for 201
2021Wanindu HasarangaSri Lanka1683 for 90

BBI- Best Bowling Inning;4W+I -Four wickets or more in an innings

Top 10 most wickets in T20 World Cup Overall
PlayerCountryWicketsMatches4W+I
Shakib Al HasanBangladesh41313
Shahid AfridiPakistan39342
Lasith MalingaSri Lanka38311
Saeed AjmalPakistan36233
Ajantha MendisSri Lanka35212
Umar GulPakistan35242
Dale SteynSouth Africa30231
Stuart BroadEngland30260
Dwayne BravoWest Indies27341
Ravichandran AshwinIndia26181

4W+I -Four wickets or more in an inning

Published On October 12, 2022

