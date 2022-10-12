T20 World Cup: Highest Run-Scorers to Highest Wicket-Takers – Top Performers of Every Edition Since 2007

The T20 World Cup has seen some top performers since the inception of the show-piece event in 2007 with batters and bowlers contributing in their team's runs.

So far there has been seven editions of the T20 World Cup and, every year there have been players helping in their team's success in the tournament. In the seven editions so far, we have seen 6 different winners with West Indies winning the cup twice in 2012 and 2016.

The inaugural edition in 2007 was won by India, while Pakistan won the next edition in 2009, England in 2010, Sri Lanka in 2014 and Australia in 2021.

In all seven editions, we have seen different top-scorers, but with the ball, Umar Gul was the best performer in the first two editions. However, there has been five different players taking the title of highest wicket-taker in the editions that followed.

The legends and T20 greats like Chris Gayle, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Shoaib Malik and AB de Villiers are among the top batting performers.

Meanwhile, Gul is joined by other former bowlers like Ajantha Mendis, Shahid Afridi, Saeed Ajmal, Lasith Malinga and Dwayne Bravo among the top bowling performers in the T20 World Cup.

Also, some players who have played in several editions are among the most run getters overall and most wicket-takers overall. The list also features the current players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, R Ashwin and Shakib Al Hasan.

Here is a look at the batting and bowling stats of the T20 World Cup: