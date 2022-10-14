T20 World Cup, India stats from 2007 to 2021: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 6s, Highest Total

Mumbai, October 14: India became champions of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 under MS Dhoni, that worked as the foundation stone for the T20 revolution in the country.

Post that success, the Indian Premier League (IPL) came into existence and changed the whole landscape of Indian cricket in particular and of the world cricket in general.

The lone anomaly is that India failed to win any more T20 World Cup since that 2007 triumph, and the fans will be eager to see the current bunch under Rohit Sharma ending the wait that entered into its 15th year now.

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli led campaigns in the interim but India could not hold the silverware one more time, though they had emerged runners-up in 2014, losing the final to Sri Lanka.

So, can India recreate that splendid run of 2007 in South Africa? They have a good bunch but the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja will worry them by that bit.

But for now, let’s take a look India’s record in the T20 World Cup from 2007 to 2021 — most runs, most wickets, most 6s, most catches etc.