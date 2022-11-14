T20 World Cup: Karma! After Shami takes a dig, Shoaib Akhtar takes Harsha Bhogles help to reply

Melbourne, Nov. 14: After sealing their place in the T20 World Cup final against all odds, Pakistan fell to a five-wicket loss as England clinched their second T20 World Cup crown.

Following Pakistan's loss, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was left disappointed as he posted a heartbroken emoji on social media site Twitter. Reacting to Akhtar's post, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami took a dig at the legendary cricketer.

Replying to Akhtar's post, Shami wrote, "Sorry brother. It's called Karma." In an instant Shami and Akhtar were trending on social media.

Shami's dig comes days after Akhtar had questioned Shami's selection to the Indian team for the World Cup. Following India's crushing 10-wicket loss to England in the T20 World Cup semifinals, Akhtar had taken to social media and said that this was India's cricket's lowest point and they didn't deserve to be in the final.

Furthermore, Akhtar had questioned why Shami had been picked, while also adding that India's selection was wrong, with the team leaving out Yuzvendra Chahal.

It is understood that following Pakistan's loss to England in the final, Shami took a dig at the legendary Pakistani cricketer due to his statement following India's loss. Shami's cheeky response to Akhtar sent the internet into a frenzy.

It didn't take long for Akhtar to respond, as he replied to the Indian pacer by quoting Harsha Bhogle. Attaching Harsha Bhogle's tweet, Akhtar wrote, "And this is what you call sensible tweet.."

Following the final, Bhogle had hailed Pakistan's bowling, as he posted on Twitter, "Credit to Pakistan. Few teams would have defended 137 the way they did. Best bowling team."

Meanwhile, coming to the match, England restricted Pakistan to 137/8 after electing to field. In reply, Jos Buttler's men chased it down with six balls to spare. The five-wicket win at the MCG, saw England become the only team to hold the ODI and T20 World Cup at the same time.

