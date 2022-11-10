Ind Vs Eng T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Indias failure in big ICC Knockout games continues, Twitter reacts

Adelaide, Nov 10: Indian cricket team's inability to win an all-important knockout game in the ICC tournaments were once again exposed as they suffered a morale-sapping 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 here at Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10).

It was one of the biggest defeats for Team India in an ICC knockout contest as the Men in Blue failed to pick up a single wicket. England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales made a mockery of India's bowling in the run chase of 169 with a record 170-run opening stand to hand their team a mammoth 10-wicket win.

In pursuit of what seemed daunting 169 runs to get, given the Indian batters' struggle after they were put in to bat first, the English openers made it look ridiculously easy and reached home in 16 overs.

With this win, Buttler and his men entered the final in a sensational fashion. They will now lock horns with Pakistan at the iconic MCG on Sunday (November 13). The winner of that game will join West Indies as the two-time T20 champions.

Put in to bat first at a batter-friendly Adelaide Oval track, the Indians had another poor start in the powerplay. England bowlers kept things tight for the opposition in the middle overs as well before Hardik Pandya's blistering knock of 66 off 33 balls and Virat Kohli's fourth fifty of the tournament helped their team post a respectable 168/6 in 20 overs.

Advertisement

Kohli - who became the first batter to score 4000 T20I runs in the game - was dismissed for 50 off 40 balls. However, the Pandya show in the slog overs gave the Indian fans some reason to cheer and to his team some runs to defend. However, their bowlers looked clueless against the aggressive batting approach from the English batters and their body language hit the rock bottom as the game progressed.

Here's how Twitter reacted after Team India's shambolic defeat in Adelaide: