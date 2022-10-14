T20 World Cup, Stats Recap: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Highest Score, Most 6s, Most 100s -- All You Need To Know

Melbourne, October 14: The T20 World Cup 2022 will start off the block from October 16 with the Qualifiers in Geelong and Hobart prior to the tournament proper reach us.

The T20 World Cup had it origin in 2007 in South Africa and this is the first time it is reaching the shores of Australia.

But in the short span of its existence — 2007 to 2021 — and over the last 7 editions, the tournament has given us plenty of moments of thrills and despair in equal measure.

We have seen some explosive batting efforts, from teams like Sri Lanka and individuals like Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh, and some magical bowling spells such as from Ajantha Mendis and Shahid Afridi.

Each of those editions have given something to keep inside our mind’s showcase and here we are giving you a quick recap to the stats from all those past editions, a wrap no less, for you to gloss over.

It contains all the essential materials like most runs, most wickets, highest score, best bowling effort, most 6s to more nuanced details like fielding records.